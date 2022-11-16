A recent development from the camp of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) is not showing signs of readiness for the 2023 general election

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the preparation of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun cause serious concerns.

Nigeria's foremost electoral observer group, Yiaga Africa recently reeled out its preliminary report on the observation of the nationwide display of the voters.

Preliminary register of voters as displayed in Gwarinpa ward, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the FCT with relatively low citizens engagement of the process. Photo: @YIAGA

According to the seven-page report made available to Legit.ng, Yiaga Africa revealed that INEC encountered some shortcomings in delivering its services.

It was gathered that there was low citizens awareness and late commencement on Saturday, November 12.

Similarly, the report also revealed that there was no public display of the Register of Voters in some locations at Commencement.

Other shortcomings include the absence of revision officers during the Display of the Register in some Wards, the failure of INEC officials to display the Register for fear of vandalization, and citizens making claims and objections.

Critical incidents

The report also highlighted so critical incidents recorded in some of the wards across the federation.

The reports said:

"9% of observers reported incidents of intimation and harassment against citizens or INEC revision officers in some registration areas."

Preliminary Recommendations

Meanwhile, Yiaga Africa reeled out some recommendations to the commission in a bid to ensure a credible election.

Some of these recommendations include:

1. INEC should ensure that the Preliminary Register of Voters’ is permanently displayed in

locations that are physically accessible to citizens for the duration of the Display, Claims, and Objection Exercise.

2. INEC should provide information to voters in communities affected by floods on where their Display exercise will be conducted. While we acknowledge that INEC has introduced the online process, it is important to note there are a large number of voters who are not tech savvy to leverage the online process.

3. INEC and other stakeholders especially political parties should intensify the publicity of the Display, Claims, and Objections exercise and also increase voter education on the importance of scrutinising voters' review of the temporary voters' register.

4. Security agencies should ensure effective distribution and adequate presence of their personnel in all registration areas to neutralize threats and increase citizens' confidence, especially in locations where there is a higher likelihood of intimidation and violence.

5. Citizens should continue to engage in the electoral process, especially by checking their details in the published voters' register to ensure they can vote in the 2023 elections

