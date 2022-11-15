Prince Tonye Princewill, a former governorship candidate of the APC in Rivers, has explained why he left the ruling party

Princewill who noted that he has no issue with Rotimi Amaechi said the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket influenced his decision

The politician noted that he now has absolute peace of mind now that he has left the ruling party

A former Rivers state governorship candidate, and a close ally of Rotimi Amaechi, Prince Tonye Princewill, who recently dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, has said that his relationship with Amaechi remains intact.

According to him, his decision to dump the APC had nothing to do with his relationship with the former minister, but with his personal conviction that a Muslim-Muslim ticket was not healthy for national cohesion.

Princewill said he now has peace of mind (Photo: Tony Princewill)

He said he is happy with his decision and is now at peace with himself.

He said in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng:

“Nothing much has changed. The reason I left still exists. The Muslim Muslim ticket. But I never thought it would change. I knew it would not.

"The disregard for Northern Christians, other Christians, and fair thinkers in that decision is total. APC has been disregarding its own supporters, so disregard is part of the DNA.

“What is different with me now though, is I’m happier, more at peace within myself, and still very content with my decision.“

Speaking on his relationship with Amaechi, the Kalabari prince said Amaechi remains his friend and brother despite dumping APC.

He said his relationship with Amaechi is dated back to 2007 when he supported him from a different political party.

Princewill said he may not be happy with his departure from the party, but such won’t stop their relationship.

His words:

“As for Amaechi, he is still my friend and my brother. If you remember our friendship started in 2007 when I decided to support him from a different party. So he has been a beneficiary of my independence in the past. I’m sure he respects my right to exhibit that independence now, as he did then.

"That is not to say that he is happy with my choice. He remains in APC. Me, I have japa’d.“

When asked about Amaechi's next line of action since he has been silent since Tinubu’s emergence, Princewill said:

“No comment. If you want to know what is on Amaechi’s mind, you are going to have to ask him yourself. I’ve neither been appointed his spokesperson nor been given the authority to speak for him, but his remaining in APC, I think, speaks volumes."

2023: Tonye Princewill resigns from APC over Muslim-Muslim ticket

Princewill had resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers state over the party's decision to field a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 polls.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, July 12, Princewill noted that he cannot defend the decision of his party in taking such a decision.

Part of the statement read:

“While I appreciate my leader Rt Hon Rotimi Amaechi and all his efforts, I cannot defend the decision of my party, in fielding a Muslim Muslim ticket, especially at a time like this, against all protestations from well-meaning Nigerians, across religious and political divides."

