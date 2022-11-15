The governor of Rivers state has revealed the real reason why he invited some APC stalwarts including the president, Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate some important projects

Wike while reaching to reports of him dumping the party for Labour Party and APC following his romance with some Peter Obi and some APC bigwigs, said he has every right to choose who comes to his state for projects and make his own decisions

Meanwhile, Wike invited earlier President Buhari and former Governor Adams Oshiomole, among others for projects commissioning in Rivers state and this has generated reactions in the polity

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has maintained he is still a chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party even if he has declared openly he will not campaign for the party's flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.

His romance with some stalwarts of the ruling All Progressives Congress and the Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi has further raised more questions in the polity if he has truly dumped the PDP.

Wike speaks on why he invited Buhari, Obi and others to inaugurate projects in Rivers state amid the PDP crisis.

Source: Twitter

In fact, in his recent move, Wike invited President Muhammadu Buhari and former Governor Adams Oshiomole, among others for projects commissioning in Rivers state, further raise more questions.

Wike reacts, speaks on why he invited Buhari, Obi and others

Wike said he invited leaders of opposition parties to open projects because it is within his right to choose whoever he pleases to undertake such assignments, The Nation reported.

The governor told those who felt slighted by his ignoring of them to also execute projects in their states and invite him to open them.

The governor spoke on Monday, November 14, when he led the Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, to open the Peter Odili Cancer Diagnostic and Cardiovascular Centre in Port Harcourt. He confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari would be in the state to open the Port Harcourt Campus of the Nigeria Law School, Leadership reported also.

He said:

“Those asking why am I not inviting them to open projects can also invite me to inaugurate in their own place. I have a choice to invite whoever I want to come and inaugurate projects.

“On Wednesday, Adams Oshiomhole will come, Thursday it will be Peter Obi and on Friday President Buhari will open the Nigerian Law School. On Monday, Kwankwaso will come. If you want to have high blood pressure, it is your business.”

Wike explained that he named the project after Odili, because of his service to humanity as a former governor and a medical practitioner.

2023: Has Wike joined Labour Party? truth finally emerges

The romance between Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and Labour Party presidential flagbearer has generated heated debate in the polity.

In the buildup of the 2023 general elections, Wike, a chieftain n of the Peoples Democratic Party is alleged to have joined the Labour following his meeting with Peter Obi.

While Wike has specifically stated that he is not going to support the ambition of Atiku Abubakar PDP flagbearer, he has however not stopped drumming support for his party, the PDP in Rivers state, ahead of the 2023 elections.

PDP Crisis: Atiku reacts to Wike's reconciliation statement, reveals what Rivers governor, others should do

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has welcomed the statement by the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, that his group, G-5, has not closed the door to reconciliation.

Wike and four of his colleagues, Samuel Ortom of Benue state, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, and Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, are demanding the resignation of the PDP national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

The basis of their demand is that since Atiku, a northerner, is the PDP presidential candidate, the national chairmanship seat should be occupied by a southerner.

