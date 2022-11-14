The Nigerian Fact-checkers’ Coalition (NFC) has debunked the claim by a LinkedIn user, EkeneDiliChukwu Okafor, that Orji Uzor Kalu, a serving senator and former governor of Abia state, is hiding stacks of money in his house.

Okafor, who described himself as an independent journalist and entrepreneur, shared a LinkedIn video depicting stacks of cash piled in a room.

A video purportedly showing Senator Orji Uzor Kalu hiding stacks of money in his house is false. Photo credits: Facebook/Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, LinkedIn/EkeneDiliChukwu Okafor

Source: UGC

He alleged that stacks of cash were discovered in the home of Senator Kalu and called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest the APC chieftain.

“EFCC needs to go after @Orji Uzo Kalu, former governor of Abia state. Look at how he stacked European currency in his house,” he said.

Fact-checkers coalition investigates claims

Subjecting the video posted by Okafor to verification using the InVid video verifier tool, the Nigerian Fact-checkers’ Coalition (NFC)’s finding shows that the claim that the stacks of money were found in Kalu’s house is false.

“The alleged clip has been in circulation since 2019 and was originally crafted by Alejandro Monge, a Spanish artist,” the coalition stated in a report published by Dubawa.

What Monge said about the video

The coalition added that the actual story links back to Alejandro Monge, a Spanish artist who crafted a three-metre-tall sculpture of money stashed in a room.

The report said:

““The art was titled the “European Dream,” and was entirely hand-painted to give it a money-like look. Since then, it has been displayed in the 3-Punts gallery in Barcelona and somewhere in Madrid, the Spanish capital.”

Legit.ng gathers that Monge posted this video on his Instagram page and further debunked several other misleading claims surrounding it.

Monge in another report also clarified that the money is not real and it’s, in fact, hand-painted.

“My sculpture is made up of about 500,000 hand-painted fake bills made out of resin,” he stated.

Source: Legit.ng