Despite being the ruling party, the APC is not free from internal crises that could make the party lose two states in the forthcoming governorship election

The ruling party is facing internal crises in Adamawa and Taraba states, where the governorship candidates were sacked by courts a few months before the election

Presently, the APC did not have governorship candidates in the two northern states, just as it happened to the party in Zamfara in 2019

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is yet to know its fates in 2 states over the continued litigations against their governorship primaries in the states.

Daily Trust reported that six months after the leading political parties conducted their governorship primaries, litigations have kept their fate dangling in the 2023 governorship election.

2 States APC governorship candidates have been sacked by courts Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The 2 affected states:

Adamawa Taraba

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The APC primaries in the 2 states have been nullified, and the party is yet to know what would come out of the appeal.

Recall that the ruling party also faced litigations over its primaries in Zamfara state in 2019, which disqualified the APC in all elective positions in the state, including the governorship contest.

APC Zamfara Adamawa Taraba Arewa 2023 Election

The party was able to reclaim the state when governor Bello Matawalle defected to the APC with some key leaders of the PDP.

Aishatu Binani and Emmanuel Bwacha both won the APC governorship primaries in Adamawa and Taraba states.

The duo are both in the appeal court to reclaim their seats after they were sacked by the courts.

Atiku, Kwankwaso, Or Obi: APC says only 1 candidate is contesting against Tinubu, rubbishes others

Legit.ng earlier reported that Hannatu Musawa, the deputy spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign council, said the party is only in the 2023 presidential race with Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate.

Musawa boasted that Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential flagbearer, would defeat Atiku with a landslide victory in the 2023 poll.

The APC chieftain maintained that the NNPP and the Labour Party were only in the race to benefit the system as they did not have structure or political base.

Source: Legit.ng