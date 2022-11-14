The governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo has earlier revealed he is not backing the ambition of Peter PObi rather he wished him well

Soludo, declared total support for the presidential candidate of his party, APGA, Professor Peter Umeadi while noting that the Obi and his supporters were a branch of the opposition PDP

Soludo further stated that the Obidient movement is never a threat to APGA rather it is a threat to the PDP in the forthcoming polls

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state, has declared his total support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Peter Umeadi as he wished Peter Obi, Labour Party flagbearer, the best ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Soludo in a statement by his media aide Dr Alex Obiogbolu on Sunday, November 12, noted that Obi, and his supporters, known as the ‘Obidients’, were no threat to the ruling party in Anambra state, APGA.

This was as he said the Obidient movement was an offshoot of the Peoples Democratic Party, The Punch reported.

The Anambra governor in the statement claimed that APGA remained the third-largest political party in the country.

Soludo, who believed that the main opposition party was not fair to the South-East by zoning its presidency to the North, said supporting any other party could affect the chances of APGA in the 2023 general election.

The statement partly read,

“APGA remains the third largest political party in Nigeria, considering the number of political offices it has won.

“APGA has a state governor, members of the National Assembly and members of the state assemblies.

“APGA does not consider the wave of the ‘Obidient Movement’ as a threat towards achieving its set goals in 2023.

“The LP and the ‘Obidient Movement’ are offshoots of the PDP. Therefore, they pose a big threat to PDP, not APGA.

“What we actually want to send as message is that as APGA people, and as Igbo people, we want to prove that one who is rejected does not reject himself. We have seen that politically, the Southeast and Igbo people have been denied what ought to be ours by the major parties, especially the PDP founded by an Igbo man, Alex Ekwueme.”

Soludo had won his governorship seat in the state under APGA.

Peter Obi’s purported investments are worth next to nothing, Soludo finally declares

Anambra governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has said the investment of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, when he was the state's chief executive is worth next to nothing at the moment.

Soludo made the comment in an interview with Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday, November 10.

When asked his perspective on government investing outside the public sector with reference to Obi as former governor in Anambra, Soludo said:

“I don’t know about the investment. Our interview is about the 2023 budget. I’m not talking about investments of any of my predecessors.

“By the way the one that you talked about I don’t know about that. I think there was something I read about somebody speculating about whatever investment. With what I’ve seen today, the value of those investments is worth next to nothing. So, let’s leave that aside.”

2023: It’ll be miracle of the century if Peter Obi wins, says Mamora

On his part, the minister of state for health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora has discarded the chances of Obi winning the 2023 presidential election.

According to Mamora, Obi’s candidacy is synonymous with independent candidacy in America which has never produced a president.

Mamora also brushed aside the growing popularity Obi enjoys from labour unions and youths, saying that the same people who are supporting him are also standing behind other candidates.

