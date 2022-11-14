A former governor of Zamfara, Abdul’aziz Yari, is confident that the electorate in the state will vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023

Yari gave this affirmation on Sunday, November 13, during a campaign rally in Talata Mafara Local Government Area

Yari noted that Tinubu and Governor Bello Matawalle (who is running for a second term) have good plans for Nigeria

Talata Mafara LGA, Zamfara - Voters in Zamfara are willing to throw their weight behind Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was the promise of Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari, the former governor of Zamfara to Tinubu during an APC rally on Sunday, November 13, in Talata Mafara town, Talata Mafara Local Government Area, PM News reports.

The Zamfara ex-governor said the electorate will vote for Tinubu (Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

Yari also noted that the electorate will vote for the current governor, Bello Matawalle, who is running for a second term in office.

Added to this, Yari urged residents in the state to fully support the ruling party during the 2023 general elections.

“The large turnout of APC rally today in Talata Mafara indicated that Zamfara people are strongly behind APC.

“All Nigerians should vote for APC at all levels to continue with meaningful developmental projects initiated at levels."

The former governor claimed that Tinubu and Matawalle have it as their major goal to move Nigeria to great heights come 2023.

Marafa to Bola Tinubu: No opposition in Zamfara, concentrate on other states

Coordinator of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council in Zamfara, Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa, had urged the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to concentrate on other states, saying there is no opposition in the state.

Marafa, while speaking during the launch of the Tinubu/Shettima campaign in Zamfara, said by the people of the state will overwhelmingly vote for Tinubu during the presidential election on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

The former lawmaker also urged the Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, who is the coordinator of the presidential campaign council in the northwest geopolitical zone to concentrate on the six other states in the northern region.

