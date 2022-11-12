The 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, attended the funeral ceremony of the late Evangelist Grace B. Akeredolu alongside other notable dignitaries and politicians across Nigeria.

Evangelist Grace, mother of the governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, died on Thursday, September 15, at the age of 90 years old.

Bola Tinubu met with Dapo Abiodun and other key members of the APC at late Evangelist Grace Akeredolu's burial. Photo: Tunde Rahman

She died at her residence in Kopindogba residence in Ibadan and was buried on Saturday, November 12, with her families and associates in attendance.

Some of the top dignitaries who attended the funeral of the late evangelist include Jagaban and the vice president of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo.

Tinubu also met with vice president Yemi Osinbajo. Photo: Tunde Rahman

Pictures seen by Legit.ng showed dignitaries in some kind of reunion as they briefly put politics aside and relished in laughter and hearty banters.

One of the most captivating moments captured in the photos was the sitting together of Tinubu, Osinbajo, Dapo Abiodun and Kayode Fayemi, the governors of Ogun and Ekiti states respectively.

Bola Tinubu met with Yemi Osinbajo and other dignitaries at the funeral of Evangelist Grace Akeredolu. Photo: Tunde Rahman

This event comes months after the ruling APC conducted its 2023 presidential primary election which many saw as the moment tension was built among key members of the party who had been close associates in the past.

