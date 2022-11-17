The governor of Anambra state, Professor Charles Soludo, continues to face criticism following his hostile remark about the administration of his predecessor, Peter Obi as a serving governor.

Governor Soludo, interviewed live on Channels TV, openly criticised the Labour Party presidential candidate, stating that all his investments for Anambra state are “worth next to nothing.”

Governor Charles Soludo became a subject of criticism after he openly criticised Peter Obi during an interview on national television. Photo: Peter Obi, Charles Chukwuma Soludo

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, it believed that some powerful chieftains in the southeastern region were not pleased with Governor Soludo’s utterances.

Some of them vented their disgust on the governor, urging him to comport himself and watch his words before making any statement.

Reacting to the development, some of the top chieftains in Igbo land, like Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Prof ABC Nwosu, Achike Udenwa, Chekwas Okorie, and Prof Fabian Osuji on Wednesday, November 16, lambasted Soludo for his utterances.

Former minister of education, Prof. Fabian Osuji, said he was embarrassed by the utterances of Governor Soludo.

He said:

“I am thoroughly embarrassed about the hostility exhibited by our brother and friend, Prof Charles Soludo, towards Peter Obi. Soludo cannot claim to be self-made.

“People like us participated in making him. I was Prochancellor and Chairman of the Council at the University of Nigeria when his papers came for approval for Professorship. I could have found reason to withhold or deny assent.”

Similarly, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, a former governor of Anambra state, also expressed shock about the whole situation.

He said:

“I’m shocked. I’ve tried calling him and he is not answering. By now, he would have understood the impact of what he did and should go into hiding. But we must talk to him. It’s highly embarrassing. Someone who hasn’t done anything to you.”

A founding founder of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chekwas Okorie, said he feels scandalised by the whole situation.

He revealed that such an opportunity for a shot at the presidency and popularity amongst the masses had not been felt in a long time since the days of late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe.

Okorie said:

“Such opportunities never presented themselves except when Dr Azikiwe was around. He used NCNC and NPP at various times for engagements.

“We saw an opportunity now that there is increased confidence in the electoral process than before.

“So, for this kind of thing to begin to happen, between two prominent Igbo sons, who are all products of APGA, notwithstanding that Peter Obi is now in the Labour Party is heart-rending. That is why I said I feel thoroughly scandalised.”

