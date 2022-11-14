Ibrahim Attahiru, the special adviser on sports and youth development to the Kwara governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has resigned

Attahiru, in his letter made available to newsmen on Sunday, November 13, said his reasons for the decision are personal

Sources have it that the former aide to Governor AbdulRazaq was appointed in March 2021 alongside four others

Kwara - The special adviser on Sports and Youth Development to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, Ibrahim Attahiru, has resigned from his office

Attahiru announced his resignation on Sunday, November 13, in a letter addressed to Governor AbdulRazaq.

The governor's aide resigned over personal reasons (Photo: @RealAARahman)

Source: Twitter

As to why he made the decision, Attahiru in his letter noted that it was due to personal reasons, PM News reports.

The letter read in part:

“Your Excellency Sir, my resignation is due to personal reasons.

“I’m thanking Your Excellency, Malam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Executive Governor of Kwara State, for the opportunity and confidence reposed in me.”

