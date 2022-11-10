NNPP presidential candidate Kwankwaso got Nigerians talking as he boasted that he is the best person to hold the party's ticket for the 2023 general election

The former governor of Kano state said he was ready to step down if the party had a better presidential candidate

Nevertheless, the time for a candidate to withdraw from the presidential race as spelt out in INEC's timetable for the 2023 elections has elapsed

Enugu - Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, says he is "willing to step aside" if his party can produce a better candidate ahead of the 2023 elections.

The former Kano state governor, however, said he is the best candidate the NNPP has at the moment, and that is why he working hard to ensure the party wins in 2023.

NNPP presidential candidate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso said he's the best his party can offer. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

Kwankwaso said this in Enugu on Tuesday, November 8, saying the party was setting up its offices in the southeastern state ahead of the 2023 general election, Thisday reported.

Legit.ng notes that the Kwankwaso can no longer withdraw from the race as the time to do that has elapsed, according to INEC's timetable for the 2023 general election.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

I am not desperate to be Nigeria's president

Kwankwaso, a former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he was not running to be Nigeria’s president out of desperation.

He said all he wanted was to offer quality leadership to Nigerians.

“I am willing to step aside if the NNPP gets a better candidate but for now, I am the best there is and that is why I am working tirelessly to ensure that we win the elections and give Nigerians a better representation," the leader of the Kwankwasiyya political movement said.

2023 elections: Both APC and PDP have failed, says Kwankwaso

Speaking further, Kwankwaso said Nigerians now have alternatives to the PDP and the APC, adding that both parties have failed to deliver in the area of economy, security and education.

According to him, the ruling APC is even worse than the PDP, the main opposition party which ruled Nigeria between 1999 and 2015.

"All is not well in the Northeast, where the government claims it has defeated insurgency. The people cannot move about freely, even in the Southeast. Nowhere is safe again,” Kwankwaso said.

2023: What I’ll do to IPOB if elected president, Kwankwaso reveals

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kwankwaso has said he would dialogue with the members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and armed groups “to restore peace in Nigeria” if elected as president.

The former governor of Kano State said he was open to dialogue with armed militant groups and would partner with the international community to ensure regional peace.

He also said he would raise the current number of police and military personnel from 230,000 and 250,000, respectively, to one million each as part of measures to end insecurity in the country.

Source: Legit.ng