Political banter is allowed among politicians, but what Kashim Shettima does at intervals is to disrespect his opponents

The APC vice presidential candidate seems to have caustic tongue that spirals out of control whenever he is speaking about his competitors

Though very brilliant and articulate, the former governor of Borno state seems to occasionally gets excited when throwing darts at his fellow contenders

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima has been in the eyes of the storm three times when he went overboard in his comments about his political opponents.

The former governor of Borno state either deliberately courts controversy with his comments or lacks the emotional intelligence to draw the line between political banter and outright insult.

Senator Shettima will do well to moderate his comments in public especially as the general elections draws nearer. Photo credit: Borno state government

There are three major occasions in which the senator representing Borno central senatorial district has goofed publicly and they include:

1. 'Popcorn and Ice-cream' comment targeted at Osinbajo'

Few days before the APC presidential primary election, Shettima appeared on a TV programme on Friday, June 3 and insulted Nigeria's number two citizen.

Shettima said in a rather childish outburst:

“Osinbajo is a good and nice man but nice men do not make good leaders, nice men should be selling ice cream.”

The comment generated outrage among Osinbajo's supporters and Shettima was forced to issue an apology afterwards.

2. 'Bottle water' comment targeted at Atiku

While addressing private sector leaders in Lagos state on Tuesday, November 1, Shettima took a swipe at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice president, Atiku Abubakar, questioning his educational background and also mocking him for being a producer of bottle water.

Shettima said:

“The training that the elder statesman got from Kano School of Hygiene is that of a 'wole wole'. And believe me, the ability to sell bottle water does not make one an expert on the economy. Atiku Abubakar is not Abraham Lincoln, he is more of a Raila Odinga.”

Atiku owns a beverage company with the brand name Faro. Shettima is yet to apologise to the former vice president despite the PDP presidential campaign council asking him to do so.

3. 'Gringori' comment targeted at Peter Obi

In a tribal slur targeted at Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Shettima on Thursday, November 10 turned Obi’s middle name, Gregory into ‘Gringori’, nickname of James Iroha, a pioneer Nigerian comedian now deceased.

He said:

“Peter Gringori Obi is my friend but Gringori has absolutely nothing to offer apart from dubious statistics.”

Source: Legit.ng