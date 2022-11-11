The presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, is unfazed by the recent setbacks that have befallen his campaign.

Barely 48hours after his convoy was allegedly attacked in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, he has switched his campaign to another northern state

This time around, Atiku moved his campaign train to Minna, the Niger state capital, which is under the control of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC)

Niger, Minna - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has shrugged off his terrible outing in Borno state and moved his campaign to another state.

In a Tweet sighted on his official handle by Legit.ng on Friday, November 11, the former vice president was seen in a photo with the caption "Touchdown Minna", which indicates that the former vice president has moved his campaign to the Niger state capital.

PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar arrives the largest state in Nigeria for another fresh campaign after a terrible outing in Borno state. Photo: @atiku

This is coming after his convoy was allegedly attacked in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, by some suspected hoodlums, which led to over 80 persons being seriously injured.

Niger is a northcentral state under the control of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and is home to two former military heads of state, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Nigerians react to Atiku's arrival in Minna

However, Nigerians and political enthusiasts took to social media to react to the arrival of the former vice president in Minna, the Niger state capital, for a fresh campaign.

Issa Itopa Lucky, in a Tweet, described the former vice president as a unifier who will restore the country's national unity.

He said:

"As a nation, we may differ by ethnicity & religion; but our unity remains our identity. Atiku, #TheUnifier himself; will restore our national unity as a nation. As one, we can get it done."

Mozez Brown criticised the ruling party for failing to annex Nigeria's vast resources to help develop the country. He described the ruling party as a failure while stating that Atiku would help transform the most populous black nation on Earth.

He said:

"Despite our vast resources as a nation, APC has failed to deliver the development & living standards that the Nigerian people expect or demand. APC has failed to transform Nigeria into a united & prosperous nation. That's why we must vote Atiku. Atiku will transform Nigeria."

2023 election: Atiku visits IBB in Minna

In another development, Atiku Abubakar, on his arrival in Minna, Niger state, took the liberty to pay a visit to the former military head of state, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida in his mansion.

Atiku, on arrival at the Minna Airport, was said to have headed straight to the residence of the former military junta.

He was reported to have gone alongside his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta ,state and other top PDP chieftains.

Source: Legit.ng