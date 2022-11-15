The vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima has taken a swipe at Atiku Abubakar

The running mate to Bola Ahmed Tinubu had previously called Vice President Osinbajo a nice man who should be selling ice cream

Shettima had also dismissed Peter Obi of Labour Party as a comedian who can only offer dubious statistics

In the last few months, the All Progressives Congress vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, has uttered some savage statements against Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Abubakar Atiku and Peter Obi of Labour Party.

In this reports, Legit.ng aggregate some of the utterances by Bola Tinubu's running mate.

Kashim shettima dismisses Peter Obi, Osinbajo and Atiku. Photo: Kano Audu

Source: Twitter

Shettima on Osinbajo

Shettima had in a TV programme said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Nobody has ever doubted the competence of Professor Osinbajo, but we believe that in terms of intellectual capacity, and someone who is capable of winning the election, is Bola Tinubu.

“We need someone who can match and even overshadow the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar. Osinbajo is a good and nice man but nice men do not make good leaders, nice men should be selling ice cream.”

Shettima on Atiku

“I respect Atiku Abubakar but leadership goes beyond ‘unstatesman-like’ ranting. Someone who cannot unite his own party, I wonder how he is going to unite this nation. The world is talking of artificial intelligence, of big data, of nanotechnology. The training that the elder statesman got from Kano School of Hygiene is that of a wole wole.

“And believe me, the ability to sell bottle water does not make one an expert on the economy. Atiku Abubakar is not Abraham Lincoln, he is more of a Raila Odinga. Next year, we are going to permanently retire the political tourist back to Dubai."

Shettima on Peter Obi

“What are the options available? Our political space is filled with a lot of very careful snails… We have to provoke conversation without descending so low to engage in malicious concoction or dubious aspersions on personalities. So what are the options available?

“Peter Gringori Obi is my friend but Gringori has absolutely nothing to offer apart from dubious statistics. So the choice before us, there is a difference between daylight and darkness."

Read what some Nigerians are saying over Governor Soludo's letter on Peter Obi

Meanwhile, some Nigerians are refusing to criticise Professor Chukwuma Soludo, governor of Anambra state, over his recent letter about the ambition of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

Soludo in an article titled ‘History Beckons and I Will Not Be Silent (Part 1)’ dismissed Peter Obi's presidential ambition, insisting that Obi will will not win.

However, a section of Nigerians believe the Anambra state governor is a realist and his position on Peter Obi is valid.

Source: Legit.ng