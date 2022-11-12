Governor Hope Uzodimma has appointed 305 liaison officers in Imo few weeks before the 2023 general elections

The governor said the move is in a bid to touch the grassroots of state directly and enhance inclusiveness in governance

According to Governor Uzodimma, the 305 appointees will market government policies for the proper orientation of Imo people

Owerri - Imo governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has inaugurated 305 ward liaison officers across the state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Governor Uzodimma pose for a photo with some of the newly-appointed liaison officers. Photo credit: @Hope_Uzodimma1

Source: Twitter

The governor added that they are not accountable to anyone but to him, hence they are to report straight to his office, explaining that by their appointments they are members of his administration's political bureau

In his acceptance speech on behalf of his colleagues, Barr. Eke Uzoma said they are elated to be part of the inclusive government and that by the appointment, the governor has truly returned power to the people.

He promised that they will put in their best by driving the achievements of the Uzodimma-led administration to the grassroots.

Why I appointed 305 liaison officers - Hope Uzodimma

Writing on his Twitter page, the governor gave reasons why he appointed the new liaison officers across the state.

He wrote:

“Having been prudent in the management of our resources, this is borne out of our commitment and drive for a transformed Imo state through grassroots engagement and continued development as also we restore public confidence in government.

“The appointees have been charged with the responsibilities of canvassing and marketing government policies, engaging the people for prompt intervention in times of urgent needs while encouraging community support for government initiatives.

“My administration is anchored on Shared Prosperity for Ndi Imo and it remains focused on the even distribution of wealth across the state. By this and more to come, Ndi Imo are assured of a transformed Imo state under my watch.”

2023: Okigwe women drum support for Governor Hope Uzodimma

In a related development, the women of Okigwe senatorial zone in Imo have drummed support for Governor Uzodimma over what they say is his giant strides and people-oriented governance in the state.

The governor in company of his wife, Barrister Mrs. Chioma Uzodimma received them at the Government House, Owerri on Thursday, November 10.

While appreciating the women, Governor Uzodimma encouraged them to continue to maintain of peace and love at all times.

I'll continue to be an advocate of credible elections, says Hope Uzodimma

Meanwhile, Governor Uzodimma has reaffirmed his commitment and advocacy for a free, fair and credible election.

The governor stated this as Imo played host to President Muhammadu Buhari and dignitaries from other parts of the country for the flag-off of the police senior officers conference in the state recently.

Governor Uzodimma commended the Nigerian Police for choosing Imo as their host state and appreciated them for their efforts in the restoration of peace and enabling environment for the national gathering.

