Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams on Friday, November 11, urged three governors of the southwest region to allow the newly inaugurated Oodua People's Congress (OPC) dependable team and the South West Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG) to flush kidnappers out of their hideouts along Lagos-Ibadan Express Way.

Adams in a statement received by Legit.ng expressed concern over the incessant attacks on travellers plying the road.

In the statement signed by Kehinde Aderemi, his special assistant on media, Adams noted that since the police had failed to honour the earlier arrangements to provide effective security along the road, it is pertinent to ask the governors to allow the local security networks to take charge across the region.

He said that the OPC, Amotekun and other security groups like the Hunters, Vigilante, COMSAIC, Isokan Oodua under the auspices of the SSSG can effectively get rid of terrorists from the bushes.

The governors who their approval is needed

The appeal by Adams was made to Governors Seyi Makinde, Dapo Abiodun and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Oyo, Ogun and Lagos states respectively.

His words:

"There has been an abnormal surge in kidnapping cases along the Lagos-Ibadan Express Way.

"The information at my disposal indicates the surge in the number of terrorists and kidnappers hiding at Sapade, a 62. km town to Ibadan.

"Kidnappers are now having a field day, even as it is obvious that the police couldn't help the prevailing situation.

"The situation is getting out of hand, and it is now time for the three governors of Oyo, Ogun and Lagos to allow us to flush the bandits out of their hiding place."

Terrorists operating on strategic roads

He further noted that the said road is the most strategic road in the southwest, and the leaders in the region will not allow terrorists to set our region ablaze through constant attacks.

He said:

"I want to assure the governors that we will flush out the terrorists from their hideouts within three weeks.

"We can also work with Amotekun to salvage the situation and secure the road and other roads in the southwest.

