The presidential bid of former vice president Atiku Abubakar is set to face another huge threat from the northern region

Five southern governors known as G-5 had already pulled out of Atiku's campaign due to an unresolved internal crisis

While efforts to resolve the crisis have repeatedly failed, Bauchi state governor Bala Mohammed is allegedly set also to dump Atiku and the G-5 group

Bauchi state - The aggrieved PDP governors known as the G-5 may soon become "G-6" as a report claims that their counterpart from Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed, has reportedly concluded plans to join them.

Members of the G-5, Governors Nyesom Wike, Okezie Ikpeazu, Samuel Ortom, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, met with Bala Mohammed on Wednesday, November 9.

Governor Seyi Makinde, who is also part of the G-5, was absent as he was said to be out of the country.

During their meeting, Mohammed bared his mind on the developments in the state chapter of the party and the personal issues he had with the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Bala Mohammed to join G-5 governors in Enugu

Though the Bauchi governor did not state this after the meeting, The Punch quoted a source as saying the G-5 governors would meet in Enugu on Saturday, November 12, for the inauguration of the state PDP campaign council.

It was gathered Governor Mohammed is expected to attend the Enugu meeting, where he would formally join the group of aggrieved governors.

A senior aide to Governor Ortom was cited as saying that the sole purpose of the visit by the five governors was to lure Mohammed into their fold.

G-5 governors excommunicated me, says Mohammed

Speaking after the Wednesday meeting, Mohammed, who was full of appreciation to the governors for the visit, noted that he was with them, but they “excommunicated” him.

“I am supposed to be with them but they excommunicated me for reasons best known to them but I am highly connected to each and every one of them.

"There is hardly a day I don’t call or speak to one of them because in politics, you go with the people you share things in common with," he said.

There are strong indications that Governor Mohammed's moved to join the G-5 governors because some PDP stakeholders in Bauchi are against his second-term bid.

Bauchi governor's alleged plan: Nigerians react

Danjuma Shuaibu Catalyst commented on Facebook:

"So all of you are pained? For the facts, pain is involved then you are all aggrieved Governors, plus you it becomes G6."

Mal Dauda said:

"My governor don't ever board into this train a train that has no destination."

Tola Oresanwo said:

"Nigerian Politicians and their individual interests."

Kabiru Bello said:

"Governor Bala please your excuse is off the market. No right thinking person will buy your flimsy excuse. Just be who you are. There's nothing wrong in siding with your Master. Because no member of Jonathan kitchen cabinet will support Atiku or Tinubu as early as now when the pain of 2015 defeat refused to subsides! Never !"

PDP Crisis: Why I, Ortom, others visited Bauchi governor, Wike speaks

Meanwhile, Governor Wike has also explained why he and some of his colleagues in the PDP paid a visit to Bauchi.

At the Bauchi Government House on Wednesday, November 9, Wike said they are on a solidarity visit to Governor Mohammed.

He also disclosed that he and his colleagues came to discuss ways they could intervene regarding some pressing issues facing Bala's re-election ambition.

