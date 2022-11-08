There has been a clash between yet-to-be-identified individuals with soldiers of the Nigerian Army

The clash occurred Izombe community, Oguta council area of Imo state where the soldiers of the 34 Artillery Brigade were deployed

According to the Army, the number of casualties resulting from the incident cannot be ascertained at the moment

Soldiers of the 34 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Obinze, Owerri, have been attacked by some yet-to-be-identified gunmen in the Izombe community, Oguta council area of Imo state.

Vanguard reports that the Brigade's spokesperson, Captain Joseph Akubo, while speaking to journalists, confirmed that the gunmen attacked officers on Monday, November 7.

Akubo while giving details of the incident said that the officers were on patrol in the community when the gunmen launched an attack on them.

He added that the incident occurred after the officers were deployed to the oil-rich community to checkmate youth restiveness and other crimes in the area.

Details of the attack as given by the Army

According to Akubo some individuals had on Saturday, November 5, attacked and killed a truck driver, leading to an increased patrol by the soldiers in the community.

He said:

“The soldiers were on routine patrol in the area when they came under attack by armed youths. Two days ago, a truck driver was killed; coupled with other criminal activities which had necessitated increased patrol.

“The soldiers were on normal patrol when they came under attack."

He further stated that the Brigade is yet to confirm the casualty figure as the youths were still engaging the soldiers in a fierce battle.

His words:

“I cannot tell you the casualty figure because the armed youths are still attacking our men who are taking cover in the buildings in the neighbourhood."

