Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the APC has told Bola Tinubu, the ruling party's presidential candidate, to start preparing for presidential duties in May 2023

The former senator noted that he was only re-instating the position of President Muhammadu Buhari emphatically

Adamu made the comment while addressing mining practitioners at a town hall meeting with Tinubu in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Lafia, Nasarawa - Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu has told Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu to get ready to assume the presidency of Nigeria from May 29, 2023.

This was contained in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the

Adamu, who spoke emphatically at the Town Hall meeting Thursday in Lafia between the APC candidate and stakeholders in the mining sector, said he was merely echoing President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement.

Except for God, President Buhari is the highest authority in Nigeria today. Buhari has said it, and it shall come to pass, Adamu stated.

Urging Tinubu to stand and the audience to also join him, Adamu declared Asíwájú will be the next president.

He urged voters not only in Nasarawa but also in the adjoining states to vote massively for the party and its candidate.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He urged Tinubu to prepare for the task of shouldering the demands of leading Nigeria.

His statement drew wild applause for minutes in the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Lafia.

The hall had Governors Simon Lalong. Babagana Zulum and Aminu Masari, speaker of the House of Representatives in attendance, were rent with the shouts of Jagaban of Nigeria.

Adamu later prayed for God’s victory for the party so that APC would hand over to APC next year May.

Host governor, Sule, similarly envisioned an Asíwájú victory and called him several times in his speech as ‘Nigeria’s next President.'

Sule gave a comprehensive overview of the mineral deposits in the state, including marble, lithium, barite and others.

Tinubu, in his response, promised that help is on the way to industrialize the state for prosperity.

Senator Tanko Al-Makura, a former governor of the state, who also welcomed Tinubu, later presented a crafted gift to Asíwájú in appreciation for being a media-friendly politician.

Source: Legit.ng