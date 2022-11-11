Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, has set up the Agricultural Development Committee for his campaign council

Tinubu appointed the governor of Kebbi state, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, as the chairman of the committee

The Bagudu-led committee is mandated to develop the blueprint for agricultural development for the country's future

Minna, Niger state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has appointed Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state as chairman of Agricultural Development Committee of his campaign council.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Alhaji Yahaya Sarki, he said the presidential flag bearer announced the appointment at a town hall meeting with farmers in Minna, Niger state, Leadership reported.

APC candidate, Bola Tinubu, appoints Kebbi state governor Atiku Bagudu as chairman of the Agricultural Committee of his campaign council. Photos: Kebbi State Government of Nigeria/Kashim Shettima

Source: Facebook

What is the mandate of Governor Bagudu’s committee?

Sarki said Governor Bagudu’s committee was mandated to fashion out the blueprint for agricultural development for the country's future.

Legit.ng gathers that the chairman of the committee was also to cheer the leadership of all the farmers in the country sectorally.

The APC presidential candidate extolled the various contributions of Governor Bagudu towards the development of food security in Kebbi and the nation at large.

2023: Daniel Bwala says Bola Tinubu may be disqualified from presidential race

In another report, a spokesman for the Atiku/PDP presidential campaign, Daniel Bwala, on Thursday, November 10, said Tinubu may be disqualified from contesting the 2023 presidential elections over his alleged connection to a drug trafficking case in the United States of America.

Bwala, a lawyer, commented during his appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

"I’m afraid that the conclusion of this case is that, from the eyes of the law. Bola may be disqualified from contesting if the matter goes to court. Narcotics and money laundering, whether in Nigeria or the United States, is a criminal offence," he said.

Tinubu reacts to US documents on alleged drug dealing, money laundering

Meanwhile, Tinubu has reacted to the trending documents linking him to drug dealing and money laundering in the United States.

The APC presidential candidate said the new allegation of his involvement in the drug business is "dead as a dodo," adding that the "carcass of the drug allegation in America" was "buried in 1993".

He said the attempt to bring back the allegation failed in 2023 and again in 2022 when the opponent thought it would lead to his disqualification from the APC presidential primary.

