Nigeria's former president, Goodluck Jonathan, may soon be called upon to help resolve the crisis rocking the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The PDP has been battling an internal crisis since Atiku Abubakar emerged as its presidential candidate.

Atiku's victory at the PDP presidential primaries meant that the north was in charge of two prominent positions in the party: the presidential ticket and the national chairmanship seat, occupied by Iyorchia Ayu.

To address the imbalance, some southern governors led by Nyesom Wike asked Ayu to step down for a southerner.

The PDP chairman, however, refused, making Wike and his colleagues, known as G-5, pull out of Atiku's campaign.

The crisis worsened on Wednesday, November 9, as another northern governor, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, moved to join the G-5.

Governor Mohammed was reported to have accused Atiku of unfair treatment.

Revenge mission: Why Wike, others are fighting Atiku

Leadership newspaper cited a PDP source as saying that Wike and other aggrieved PDP governors are fighting Atiku because of the role he played in the defeat of former President Jonathan in 2015.

The source, who is a member of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign, said key aggrieved governors were Jonathan's political scions who worked under him as ministers.

While the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, worked as minister of Education under Jonathan’s presidency, Bauchi state governor Bala Mohammed and Benue state governor Samuel Ortom were minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and minister of state Trade and Investment, respectively.

The PDP insisted that the aggrieved governors are fighting "ex-President Jonathan's cause"

“There is no need hiding from the truth any longer; the whole thing we are seeing in the PDP being manifested by Wike and his group is orchestrated for President Jonathan.

“We have ample intelligence that these governors are inspired by Jonathan. He benefitted from this party and it is bad that he is encouraging Governors Nyesom Wike, Makinde, Ikpeazu, Ugwuanyi and Ortom to behave the way they are doing. He knows these five governors are fighting his cause.

“We got so convinced about this when the Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed, brought in his own angle to it. That was unnecessary and we all know that Bala is the closest northern politician to Jonathan whether in power or not," the source said.

What PDP has resolved to do

The source said the PDP has resolved, among others, to send a powerful delegation to the former president to plead with him to intervene.

"The delegation is not going to accuse the former president but to merely plead with him to forgive Atiku because we already know what is brewing underground," the PDP chieftain added.

PDP crisis: We are open to reconciliation, says Wike

Meanwhile, Governor Wike has said he and his allies are open to reconciliation with the leadership of the PDP.

Speaking after four of his allies, better known as the G5, visited Governor Mohammed, Wike said they never closed the door for reconciliation.

“I have stated severally that we are here for reconciliation. We have never closed the door for reconciliation. All we are calling for is equity, fairness, and justice," he said.

