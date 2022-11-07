The presidential ambition of the former governor of Anambra state has received a major boost from a notable group in Nigeria

This is as the Afenifere openly declared that their members are fully behind the Labour Party’s flagbearer, Peter Obi

Meanwhile, a chieftain who further confirmed this development hinted that the endorsement o Tinubu by the Afenifere leader in Akure is a 'mere joke'

Amid the politics of endorsement within the pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere; a chieftain of the group, Gboyega Adejumo, has said that Afenifere is in full support of Labour Party’s flag bearer, Peter Obi.

He described as a joke, the endorsement of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by ex-Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on October 30, 2022.

A chieftain of Afenifere, says the endorsement of Bola Tinubu by Pa Reuben Fasoranti in Akure, is a joke noting the group is backing Obi. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Tinubu Media Office

Source: Facebook

Afenifere is fully Obidient, chieftain insists

Adejumo insisted that Afenifere under the leadership of Pa Ayo Adebanjo remains fully ‘Obidient’, a sobriquet for loyal supporters of Obi.

Adejumo on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Monday, November 7, said:

“Afenifere is fully Obidient. Nothing has changed. What happened in Akure ought not to happen but it is the season… We’ve seen quite a slew of fake endorsements.

“What happened in Akure was a farce, a joke,” he noted.

He further said contrary to claims in some quarters, 94-year-old Adebanjo remains the leader of Afenifere and not Fasoranti, stating that the latter handed over to the former in March 2021.

