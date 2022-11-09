The mission of Governor Nyesom Wike and his PDP G-5 members in Bauchi state has been revealed

Wike on Wednesday, November 9, noted that he and his PDP colleagues came to show solidarity for Governor Bala Mohammed

The Rivers governor said they also came to find solutions to challenges facing Mohammed's re-election bid

Bauchi - Governor Nesom Wike of Rivers has explained why he and some of his colleagues in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) paid a visit to Bauchi.

At Bauchi Government House on Wednesday, November 9, said they are on a solidarity visit to Governor Bala Mohammed, Channels TV reports.

Wike said he was in Bauch to show solidarity for Bala Mohammed (Photo: @GovWike)

Wike also disclosed that he, Governor Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi came to discuss ways they can intervene regarding some pressing issues facing Bala's re-election ambition.

On his part, the Bauchi governor thanked his PDP colleagues for their show of concern, adding that he is also willing to confide in Wike's camp about his fears and worries.

PDP crisis: Heartache for Atiku as Wike, Ortom, others go northward to woo his ally

The suspicion is that Wike is planning to woo the northern governor (known to be Atiku Abubakar's ally) to his camp.

Wike and the rest were said to be capitalising on the perceived rift between Mohammed and Atiku.

PDP crisis: More trouble for Atiku as Governor Mohammed threatens to leave his camp

The crisis rocking the PDP took another dimension as Mohammed threatened to leave the camp of Atiku. Mohammed claimed that alleged intelligence showed that Atiku does not support his second-term ambition.

The aggrieved governor also alleged he did not have the free hand to manage the party's presidential campaign in the northeast.

Mohammed also complained that the former vice president has some disdain for him, adding that of all the presidential aspirants, he was the only one Atiku did not approach for rapprochement and reconciliation.

