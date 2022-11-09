No less than 8 politicians of Nigerian descent in the US have won their legislative seats in the state elections of Georgia, Pennsylvania and Minnesota

Solomon Adesanya and Tish Naghise are among the Nigerian Americans who will be making laws in the United State

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairman of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, who shared the news on her Twitter page, congratulated the lawmakers on behalf of the federal government

About 8 Nigerian descent politicians in the United States won their legislative seats in the state elections of Georgia, Pennsylvania and Minnesota.

According to Sahara Reporters, the chairman of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Abike Debiri-Erewa, confirmed the development on her verified Twitter handle.

Names of Nigerians who won in US legislative poll Photo Credit: Abike Dabiri-Erewa

Source: Twitter

The Nigerians were elected late on Tuesday, November 8, as Dabiri-Erewa sent them a congratulatory message.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa said:

"These Nigerian Americans won their elections in Georgia last night. A hearty congrats to them all #ProudlyNigerian.”

Below is the list of Nigerians:

Segun Adeyina Gabe Okoye Solomon Adesanya Tish Naghise Phil Olaleye Carol Kazeem Oye Owolewa Esther Agbaje

The general election of the US state of Georgia, which was held on Tuesday, November 8, had runoffs which will be held on dates yet to be announced.

Source: Legit.ng