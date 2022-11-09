Hannatu Musawa, the deputy spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign council, said the party is only in the 2023 presidential race with Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate

Musawa boasted that Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential flagbearer, would defeat Atiku with a landslide victory in the 2023 poll

The APC chieftain maintained that the NNPP and the Labour Party were only in the race to benefit the system as they did not have structure or political base

FCT Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the 2023 presidential election is a two-race horse between its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and its counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking on the election, the deputy spokesperson of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council, Hannatu Musawa, said constitutionally, the Labour Party cannot win the 2023 presidential election because of its spread, Leadership reported.

APC chieftain write off Peter Obi in the 2023 poll

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has been popular among the youth, particularly on social media, and has been tipped to win the election based on some predicted polls.

But Musawa said Tinubu would win the election while Atiku would come a distant second. She added that the Labour Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party of Rabiu Kwankwaso, and others are just in the race to benefit the system.

Hannatu stated that the 2023 presidential race is mainly for Tinubu to defeat Atiku of the PDP by a wide margin.

She made the proposition in Abuja on Tuesday, November 8, while justifying her position on the spread of the APC and the plan of the party for Nigerians which Tinubu has presented in a document.

Her statement reads in part:

“So, can I say that PDP is the closest contender. For the Labour party, it is constitutionally impossible for the party to win.”

APC chieftain mocks PDP as opposition party's logo turns upside down at political gathering

Legit.ng earlier reported that APC chieftain, Abubakar Sidiq Usman, has mocked the PDP for a lack of organisation and planning.

Abubakar Usman, who is a special assistant on new media to senate president Ahmed Lawan, made a literary connotation of a PDP logo being turned upside down at a small political gathering.

Usman, in his connotation, maintained that the image is a metaphor for the crisis rocking the leading opposition in the build-up to the 2023 election.

Source: Legit.ng