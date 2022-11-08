APC chieftain, Abubakar Sidiq Usman, has mocked the PDP for a lack of organisation and planning

Abubakar Usman, who is a special assistant on new media to senate president Ahmed Lawan, made a literary connotation of a PDP logo being turned upside down at a small political gathering

Usman, in his connotation, maintained that the image is a metaphor of the crisis rocking the leading opposition in the build-up to the 2023 election

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been interpreted differently as it keeps growing daily.

Abubakar Sidiq Usman, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and special assistant on new media to the senate president, Ahmed Lawan, took a swipe against the opposition in his recent tweet on Twitter.

The APC chieftain shared a picture of a small and coordinated political gathering but a poorly arranged venue where the PDP logo is turned upside down.

Giving a literary interpretation of the setting of the PDP sitting while relating it to the crisis rocking the opposition party, the APC stalwart said, "PDP upside down."

The leading opposition has been plunged into crisis since Atiku Abubakar emerged as its presidential candidate during its primary election in May.

How PDP crisis started

The emergence of Atiku is against the popular feelings in the southern bloc, which felt the presidency should return to the region since President Muhammadu Buhari is from the northern.

After negotiation, the southern bloc led by the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, demanded the resignation of the party's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to accommodate the southern bloc in the leadership structure of the party.

But some leaders of the party, particularly from the northern bloc, have rejected the call, leaving two major power of the party's leadership structure in the northern bloc.

The party has failed to resolve the crisis since then.

Court nullifies PDP governorship primary In powerful northern state

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP primary in Zamfara state had been nullified by a federal high court sitting in Gusau, the state capital.

The federal high court also stopped the opposition from fielding any candidate in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

In September, the court nullified the PDP primary that produced Dauda Lawal-Dare and ordered a rerun in which Lawal-Dare still emerged as the winner.

