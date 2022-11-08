Finally, justice has been served; those who were victims of Hushpuppi, the notorious internet fraudster, can now have a breather

After many months of trials and investigation, a US court in California issued a final verdict

The presiding judge, Justice Otis Wright II, handed Hushpuppi 11 years and three-month imprisonment after finding him guilty as charged

USA, California - Internet fraudster and social media sensation, Ramon Abass, also known as Hushpuppi has been handed 11 year and three months jail term by the United States District Court in California.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, the internet fraudster was found guilty of money laundering, conspiracy, and other fraudulent activities.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Otis Wright II on Monday, November 7 said Hushpuppi was guilty of the allegations leveled against him, some of which include cyber schemes, laundering proceeds of a school financing scam, and compromising emails.

Prior to his sentencing, the social media company Meta deactivated Hushpuppi’s verified Instagram account.

How Hushpuppi was arrested

Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in June 2020 and was extradited to the United States on July 3. He was arrested for defrauding over 1.9 million people, the majority of them being Americans.

Meanwhile, the 37 years old had pleaded guilty to the charges filed against him.

However, this judgment is the end of Hushpuppi’s trial since his arrest in June 2020 at his Dubai hotel apartment.

