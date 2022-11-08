The governor of Akwa Ibom state, Udom Emmanuel, said reports claiming he resigned as the chairman of Atiku Abubakar’s Presidential Campaign Council are fake

Unlike the G5 governors, Governor Emmanuel said he is fully backing Atiku Abubakar's 2023 presidential bid

The governor made his position known during the flag-off of the governorship campaign in Uyo, the state capital

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - Governor Udom Emmanuel has denied resigning as the chairman of Atiku Abubakar’s Presidential Campaign Council for the 2023 general election.

The governor of Akwa Ibom state made this known during the flag-off of the governorship campaign in Uyo, the state capital, Channels TV reported.

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state said he did not resign as Atiku’s campaign chairman. Photo credits: UDOM Emmanuel, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Has Governor Udom Emmanuel resigned as chairman of Atiku's campaign council?

Governor Emmanuel described the report claiming he has resigned and turned his back on Atiku and his running mate Ifeanyi Okowa as fake.

The governor said he is a loyal party man and won’t cave in to pressure from certain quarters for him to dump the 2023 presidential ambition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flag bearer, Atiku.

“Before I go into any protocol, let me address Nigerians first. I woke up this morning to one fake news: they say I have resigned from being the chairman of the presidential campaign council. I am saying it is not true.

“We have won them before and we are going to win them again. We are in under the presidential council to win. So, we have to win. Don’t listen to all those rumours.

“I am here, very loyal party man. Very committed party man. I am here as the chairman of the presidential campaign of Atiku, of PDP. I am going anywhere; we are going to win together,” he said.

G5 Governors and the PDP crisis

The PDP has been thrown into crisis since Atiku's emergence as the party's presidential flagbearer.

With the refusal of Iyorchia Ayu to resign, five southern governors of the party led by Nyesom Wike (Rivers) have pulled out of Atiku's campaign.

The Akwa Ibom state governor is not joining his southern colleague as he insisted he would for Atiku's presidential bid.

“I remain the chairman of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign. I am not going anywhere. They’ve seen that we are coasting home to victory, that is why they are bringing that (rumoured resignation),” Governor Emmanuel said.

PDP crisis: Governor Bala Mohammed threatens to dump Atiku

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, threatened to leave the camp of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku.

Mohammed claimed that alleged intelligence showed that Atiku does not support his second-term ambition.

The aggrieved governor also alleged he did not have the free hand to manage the party's presidential campaign in the northeast.

Source: Legit.ng