The women's presidential campaign council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is on course to commence its campaign

On Tuesday, October 10, the party inaugurated the women's wing of the presidential campaign council

The ceremony had the presence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima at the state house in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - The women's presidential campaign council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been inaugurated, The Nation reported.

According to the newspaper, the inauguration ceremony kicked off on Tuesday, October 10 at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The APC women's campaign council is being chaired by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, and deputized by Senator Oluremi Tinubu. Photo: Aisha Buhari and Senator Oluremi

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the event had the presence of President Muhamadu Buhari who was Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the president's chief of staff.

The presidential candidate and running mate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Senator Kashim Shettima were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

2023 election: Tinubu, Shettma attends women's inauguration

Similarly, the national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi alongside the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and Mrs Nana Shettima were all in attendance..

Others are the Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Governor Simon Lalong; Governors Hope Uzodinma (Imo); Abdullahi Ganduje; Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Talen; Women Leader of the APC, Beta Edu; other leaders of the party; National Assembly members and others.

Aisha Buhari, Joke Silva, Fathia Balogun, and other 944 women that will be campaigning for Tinubu

Meanwhile, the APC women's presidential campaign team list has been generating reactions on social media since it has been released.

The reactions are a result of top Nollywood actors such as Joke Silva, Fathia Balogun, Sola Kosoko, and many others who appeared on the list unexpectedly.

Just as it is in the APC presidential campaign council list, the name of the vice president's wife, Dolapo Osinbajo, is also missing from the list.

2023 election: Aggrieved APC camp groans over omission of Tallen, Edu, others from women's campaign council list

Similarly, controversies have begun to build up within the APC ahead of the 2023 elections.

It seems as though the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) may be heading for a serious brawl following the release of its Women Campaign Council.

It was gathered that the names of some bigwigs were omitted from the list that was released, a decision that might prove costly for the party.

Source: Legit.ng