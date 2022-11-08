The Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers state has taken legal action against the governorship candidate in the state Tonye Cole

In a suit filed against the Rivers candidate, the All Progressives Congress and the Independent National electoral Commission, the PDP is challenging Cole's candidacy

According to the PDP, Cole holds dual citizenship and as such cannot contest or win the governorship election in the state

The Rivers state governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tonye Cole will on Thursday, November 24, know his fate in the suit filed against him by the Peoples Democratic Party.

The PDP in the suit challenged Cole's alleged dual citizenship against the tenets of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The court will give its verdict on the suit challenging Cole's candidacy for Rivers' guber election. Photo: Tonye Cole

Seeking Cole's disqualification from participating in the 2023 general election, the PDP instituted the suit against the APC's Rivers state guber candidate, the ruling party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The opposition party in the suit filed before Justice Emmanuel Obile of the Federal High Court 2, Port Harcourt alleged that Cole holds dual citizenship of Nigeria and the United Kingdom

PM News reports that while speaking at a press conference, the spokesperson for Tonye Cole/Innocent Barikor 2023 Campaign Council, Sogbeye Eli said the PDP has asked the court to disqualify the APC candidate because someone with dual citizenship is not eligible to contest for an election in Nigeria.

Justice Obile had in a judgment on October 25, 2022, disqualified Cole and all candidates of the APC for the 2023 general elections.

The disqualification by the court followed suit filed by one George Orlu and others who alleged that they were delegates of the party but were excluded at primaries by the ruling party.

However, a panel of the Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt stopped the INEC from effecting the judgment last Friday.

The court also ordered the three sets of applicants to file their appellants' briefs having granted them leave to appeal against the judgment.

