A federal high court sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, has dismissed a suit praying to disqualify the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Siminalaye Fubara

Morgan West had approached the court in June to disqualify Fubara, the winner of the PDP primary who enjoyed the support of the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, alleging that Fubara is not a member of the party

But Justice Adamu T. Mohammed threw out the case for lack of competence and lack of jurisdiction

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The suit seeking to disqualify the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers state, Siminalaye Fubara, has been struck out by a federal high court in Port Harcourt.

Morgan West, one of the contestants during the PDP governorship primary, had challenged the victory of Fubara during the primary, The Punch reported.

In the suit, the PDP chieftain asked the court to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising Fubara as the PDP governorship candidate in Rivers state.

West also alleged that the announcement of Fubara's name as the winner of the primary was not in line with the guidelines of the Electoral Act 2022.

He further claimed that Fubara, who enjoyed the support of the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, did not garner the highest number of votes from delegates in the primary election.

The PDP chieftain also argued that Fubara was not a member of the PDP and did not have a valid membership card with the party.

However, Justice Adamu T. Mohammed threw out the plaintiff's argument for incompetence and lack of jurisdiction on Friday, November 4.

