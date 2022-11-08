The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is undoubtedly the most controversial in the build-up to the 2023 general election

The party remains at different crisis levels across the federation and even at the national level

In Zamfara, a federal high court annulled the primary election that produced Dauda Lawal as the party's gubernatorial candidate

Zamfara, Gusau - Dauda Lawal, the supposed gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara state, has been stripped of his mandate by the Federal High Court sitting in Gusau.

As reported by Channels TV, the verdict of annulment of the primary election that produced Lawal was issued by Justice Aminu Bappa.

The federal high court in Gusau said the May, 25 primary elections that produced Dauda Lawal as the PDP gubernatorial candidate is invalid. Photo: Dauda Lawal, FCT High Court

The presiding judge was reported to have granted all the prayers of the plaintiff brought before the court.

Justice Bappa, in his verdict, ordered the PDP to conduct a fresh primary election in conformity with the statutory provisions of the PDP constitution.

He said:

“The court has granted the prayers submitted in this honourable court by the plaintiffs and hereby ruled in their favour.

“The 109-page judgment will be presented to the counsels of both the plaintiffs and the defendants”.

How Lawal emerged guber candidate for Zamfara PDP

Legit.ng gathered that Lawal emerged as the PDP gubernatorial candidate following the conclusion of the party primary election on Wednesday, May 25.

According to reports, the primary was conducted and overseen by Adamu Maina-Waziri led-committee sent by the national headquarters of the party in Abuja.

The conduct of the election did not go down well with some of the aspirants who partook in the primary election.

Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau and two other PDP governorship aspirants resorted to filing litigation against Lawal to contest his emergence in the court of law.

The lawsuit also contained INEC, the state PDP chairman, and the governorship primary election committee chairman.

Ibrahim Mani, the plaintiff, in his reaction to the judgment, said:

“The court resolved the preliminary objection that were raised by the defendants and the court held that it has jurisdiction to entertain the matter because it was purely pre-election matter as we contemplated in our claim; therefore the court proceeded to look at the merit of the matter and decided the case in favour of the plaintiffs.”

Meanwhile, the legal counsel of the first and fourth defendants, Bashir Abubakar, disclosed that the high court decision would be challenged at the appellate court.

He said:

“The judgment was in the favour of the plaintiffs but we are going to look at the judgment, the record, and everything to see the next line of action and I believe we are going to appeal.”

2023 election: Lagos PDP clears air on mass disqualification of candidates

Elsewhere in Lagos state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chapter is beaming with confidence ahead of the 2023 polls.

The party's leadership made this known while debunking reports that some of its candidates vying for seats at the state parliament were disqualified by INEC.

The party has urged the general public to ignore such a report while reiterating that the party is focused and will not be distracted by mischievous moves from their counterparts.

