A poll conducted by the Anap foundation has predicted that AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the governorship election in Kwara in 2023.

"Based on our polls, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of the APC has an early lead in the Kwara State Governorship election race," Atedo Peterside, President, Anap Foundation said on Channels TV.

