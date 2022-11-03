The APC in Kano is on the brink of losing the 2023 general elections over internal crises and strong opposition

To avert this woe, Honourable Alhassan Doguwa, the House of Representatives majority leader, has called on Governor Umaru Ganduje to take charge of the party

According to Doguwa, if Ganduje leaves the party in the hands of untrustworthy persons, they will ruin it

Kano - The internal crisis of the All Progressives Congress in Kano is threatening its chances of victory in the coming general elections.

Alhassan Doguwa, the House of Representatives majority leader and member representing Tudun Wada/Doguwa Federal constituency expressed the same fear on Wednesday, November 2, when he called on Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to take full charge of the APC in Kano, Vanguard reports.

The lawmaker called on Ganduje to take charge of the party to save it from ruin (Photo: @aadoguwa)

Doguwa said this in his address to journalists to clear the air on insinuation of his alleged attack on the Kano APC's governorship running mate, Murtala Sule Garo, on Wednesday.

Unprecedented opposition facing APC in Kano - Doguwa

In Doguwa, the APC in the state stands the risk of losing the election considering what he described as unprecedented and monumental opposition.

Proud members will ruin party - Doguwa

Moreover, the lawmaker noted that the performance of the party in Kano is further threatened by some persons around Ganduje whose loyalty and humility he does not trust.

He fears that if the governor leaves the affairs of the party in the hands of such persons, then they will ruin it.

His words:

“The danger we have is we have some people around him (Ganduje), if care is not taken, if Ganduje does not take full charge of the party affairs, then the story of the APC in the forthcoming election could be very sad. We are facing unprecedented opposition. The challenge in Kano about the opposition is monumental.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to quickly take over the affairs of the party and handle our campaign programme directly. If the governor leaves the business of the party in hands of people who may not be humble, then at the end, they will kill the party.”

Kano APC crisis: Lawmaker who allegedly attacked Ganduje’s anointed opens up

Doguwa had reacted to media reports that he attacked Garo, during a meeting.

The lawmaker said the reports were not stating that he did not attack Garo as claimed in several reports.

He made this revelation on Tuesday, November 1, while answering questions from journalists in a press conference.

