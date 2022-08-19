Properties belonging to Atiku Abubakar's loyalists in Rivers have been sealed off by the state government

It was gathered that the properties, a petrol station, a bar, and a hotel owned by friends of Atiku were sealed off by Governor Wike's order

However, the Rivers governor had stated that he will not allow his state to be overrun by persons he called criminals

Port Harcourt, Rivers - There are claims that the governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, is taking out his political rift with Atiku Abubakar on loyalists of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)' presidential candidate in the state.

This notion stems from the fact that properties owned by allies of Austin Opara, a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, one of the supporters of Atiku, were sealed off on Thursday, August 19, in Rivers.

The political rift between Wike and Atiku is taking another level (Photo: @GovWike, @atiku)

Source: Twitter

Opara is said to be at loggerheads with Wike due to his loyalty to Atiku, PM News reports.

It was gathered that security operatives, by the order of Wike, sealed a petrol station owned by Chinyere Igwe, a federal lawmaker, a bar owned by Hon. Jones Ogbonda and a hotel owned by Sir Ikechi Chinda.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Eyewitnesses who spoke with the newspapers said:

“Government House security last night sealed and arrested customers and staff of Prissy’s Lounge at Elekahia. The said Lounge is owned by Hon Jones Ogbonda, Preray Hotel Eagle Island owned by Ikechi Chinda, former PDP Chairman.

“Some of the guests lodging in hotels were also arrested and the hotel sealed.”

Reacting to the development, Igwe claimed that Wike is only carrying out his earlier threat to deal with anyone who supports Atiku in Rivers.

His words:

“The action of the state governor is a glaring political persecution because we are allies of Austin Opara, who supports Atiku Abubakar, our party’s presidential candidate. He boasted that he will fight anybody that supports Atiku.”

In spite of this, Igwe and other affected businessmen have vowed that they will never leave the PDP even amid its current crisis.

On his part, Wike alleged action appears to be in line with his administration's position concerning persons he described as criminals in the oil-rich state.

He was quoted to have said recently:

“While I’m still governor, I will not allow criminals to overrun the state."

Ayu to resign? Details of meeting between Atiku, Wike camps emerge in video

Recall that camps of Atiku and Wike met on Friday, August 19, in a move to reconcile the PDP's presidential candidate and the governor of Rivers.

The delegation of Wike’s camp was led by former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, while that of Atiku was led by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

Other PDP chieftains who attended the peace talk were Ibrahim Dankwambo, Donald Duke, former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Bello Adoke, and Eyitayo Jegede (SAN).

Source: Legit.ng