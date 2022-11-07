The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday, November 6, boasted that the bond between him and his allies in the PDP is unbreakable

Governor Wike made the boast on Sunday at the new Banquet Hall of Benue State Government House, Makurdi

The Rivers governor also noted that the plan of the PDP governor is to save Nigeria in 2023, which is why, according to him, they are bonded

Makurdi, Benue - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has stated that he and some aggrieved governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are bonded to save Nigeria in 2023.

Wike made this revelation when he paid a visit to Benue state on Sunday, November 6, Daily Independent reports.

Wike said he and other PDP governors are bonded to save Nigeria in 2023 (Photo: @GovWike)

Source: Twitter

The fiery Rivers governor boasted that no one can break the bond between himself and his colleagues in the PDP, no matter how hard the person tries.

According to him, the caucus has only one agenda which is to salvage Nigeria come the 2023 general election.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He noted that some of his colleagues are not the talking type, he will talk, but added that the rest should not be taken for granted as they are capable of springing up surprises anytime.

His words:

“And if you look at us here, the way we are, people have tried to see how they can break us, you cannot. We are bonded to save Nigeria.

“That is why when you see all of us, we are impenetrable. Nobody can divide us. They have tried everything in this world to divide us, but no way.

“The way we operate; I will talk, we have people who don’t talk. You may be underrating them. By the time they will shock you, you will think it is Wike, it is not Wike you are seeing.”

Powerful northern governor rolls out huge cash Wike gives his state, says “I am not a betrayer”

Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue state, had disclosed that he would not abandon his Rivers state counterpart, Nyesom Wike because he can be trusted and depended upon.

The governor made the revelation on Sunday, November 6, when he hosted a banquet to honour 4 other Governors in Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

Why I remain loyal to Wike, Ortom reveals

Ortom maintained that Wike had donated a large amount of cash to Benue state during its trying time, and he would not leave him now.

Source: Legit.ng