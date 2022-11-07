The Federal Government has commenced payment of the 8-month salary backlog to some lecturers who are members of Congress of University Academics (CONUA), the breakaway faction of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

A member of CONUA and lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, who spoke anonymously on Sunday night, said the leadership of the union has already got a hint from the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.

The official also said the minister has assured members of the new union that they would start receiving alerts as from Monday, adding that he also pledged that the issue of “half salaries” paid to them would be resolved.

“We were not part of the last strike. We had earlier written to the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment. So, the minister has looked into our letter, and he has directed accordingly,” the official said.

Source: Legit.ng