The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost some of its chieftains and their supporters to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto and Zamfara states

In Sokoto state, Alhaji Sahabi Bojo-Bodinga, a prominent PDP chieftain, joined the APC with many of his supporters

Former women leader of the PDP in Zamfara state, Hajiya Madina Shehu, led other prominent party members to the APC in the state

Sokoto - Alhaji Sahabi Bojo-Bodinga, a prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto state, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) with many of his supporters across the state.

Bojo-Bodinga was received by the APC leader in the state, Senator Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North), at his residence in Sokoto on Friday, November 4, The Nation reported.

2023 Elections: APC's chances boosted by Bojo-Bodinga's defection

Senator Wamakko's media aide, Bashar Abubakar, described the defection of Bojo-Bodinga and his supporters in Sokoto as a huge boost for the APC ahead of the 2023 elections.

Abubakar said Alhaji Isa Sadiq-Achida, the state APC chairman, assured the new member and his supporters of equal treatment with all other members.

PDP chieftains defect to APC in Zamfara state

In a similar development, more than one thousand women who are members of peoples PDP in Zamfara state joined the APC on Friday.

Legit.ng gathers that the defectors were led to the Government House, Gusau, by the former women leader of the PDP in the state, Hajiya Madina Shehu.

Among those who defected to the APC with her were the State PDP youth leader of the women's wing, women local government campaign coordinators of the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Dr Dauda Lawal Dare, some State Working Committee and State Executive Council members of the party.

Also, Bungudu local Government campaign Coordinator for Lawal Dare, Alhaji Ibrahim Leda, and State House of Assembly aspirant for Gusau ll constituency, Honourable Ibrahim Mada, have announced their defection to the APC from PDP alongside hundreds of their supporters.

2023 Elections: Why we defected from PDP to APC

In their separate remarks, the defectors said their decision to defect to the APC alongside their supporters was due to a lack of focus coupled with poor political strategy in their former party’s leadership and its gubernatorial candidate, Dr Dauda Lawal.

They also informed Governor Bello Matawalle that earlier, they had been running affairs of the PDP with their personal earnings in their respective wards and local government areas and that time had come for them to join APC as the winning party.

According to them, the leadership of the PDP in Zamfara state has abandoned its supporters to the extent that they are left with no option but to join the APC together with Governor Bello Matawalle to emerge victorious in the coming elections.

Governor Matawalle reacts

Reacting, Governor Bello Matawalle applauded the decision of the defectors to join the APC as the winning party.

He assured them of his administration’s commitment to carry them along and pledged that he would continue to consolidate on the gains of what he has done for the people of Zamfara state.

