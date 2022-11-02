The national leadership of the PDP has appointed Alhaji Salisu Lawal-Uli as the acting chairman of the party in Katsina state

Katsina state - The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Alhaji Salisu Lawal-Uli as the new acting chairman of the party in Katsina state ahead of the 2023 general election.

The appointment was announced in a letter written by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), dated Wednesday, October 26, 2022, and signed by Alhaji Umar Bature, the National Organising Secretary.

While PDP has a new acting chairman in Katsina, Iyorchia Ayu remains the party's national chairman.

Vanguard reported that Lawal-Uli distributed copies of the letter to newsmen on Wednesday, November 2, in Katsina.

Why Lawal-Uli was appointed Katsina state PDP's acting chairman

The letter indicated that Lawal-Uli was appointed to replace Alhaji Salisu Majigiri, who has been elected as the House of Representative candidate of the PDP.

Legit.ng gathers that Alhaji Majigiri is the PDP’s candidate for the House of Representatives seat to represent Mashi/Dutsi Constituency.

Majigiri had been the party's chairman in the state for the past seven years, while Lawal-Uli had been his deputy.

He resigned as chairman in May to contest for the PDP governorship ticket, which he lost to Sen. Yakubu Lado-Danmarke, but later returned as the party’s chairman.

The letter announcing the new acting chairman was copied to the INEC Chairman, the Commissioner of Police in Katsina state, and the PDP gubernatorial candidate in the state.

