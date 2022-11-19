Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, has sent an apology to his party's governorship candidate in Rivers state, Beatrice Itubo

Obi said nobody informed him that Itubo was not feeling well when he visited the state a few days ago and that he would have checked on her

Obi promised to return to the state anytime soon for rallies and other engagements of the Labour Party, where Itubo would be duly engaged

Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, has apologised to Beatrice Itubo, the party's governorship candidate in the state.

The presidential hopeful made the appeal in a statement on Saturday, November 19, on his verified Twitter.

Obi said nobody informed him about the sickness of Itubo, adding that he only planned to be in the state and commission projects based on the invitation of Governor Nyesom Wike while he planned to visit the office of the Labour Party in the state.

Recall that Obi recently visited Rivers state to commission some projects where he appealed to Governor Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to support his presidential ambition and that he will give him the rest.

Obi's statement has been interpreted as trading the gubernatorial chances of the Labour Party in the state for his presidential ambition.

Peter Obi speaks on his action in Rivers state

But Obi on Saturday stated that:

"When I visited Port Harcourt a few days back, I was not informed or aware of her sickness."

The statement further read:

"I will return for our party's rally and other LP engagements soon. No one mentioned that our candidate was sick, otherwise I would have visited her before or after the event."

