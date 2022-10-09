The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye says God still answers prayers

He, however, blamed Christians for the current state of Nigeria, while he declared a seven days prayer and fasting

Pastor Adeboye said prayer is the master key and the only way to heal Nigeria from the plagues that have befallen it

Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has revealed that Nigeria’s unity to date remains a miracle, The Nation reported.

The powerful clergyman made this known on Friday, October 7 at the 2022 RCCG International Youth Convention.

Pastor Adeboye said:

“I will tell you the truth: That Nigeria is still one up till this moment is a sign of a miracle, it shows God still answers prayers.

“But if you want something and you haven’t got it yet, you will pray more. After all, He (God) said “pray till your joy be full, whether you believe it or not, one day, and I believe it won’t be long, our joy will be full.”

As gathered by Legit.ng, Pastor Adeboye during the course of the program declared a seven days prayer and fasting for youths.

While charging the congregation of youths to pray and fast, Pastor Adeboye assured them that God still answers prayers and he will never fail.

He stated that the fasting and prayers will commence on Saturday, November 26, and will be concluded on Wednesday, December 2.

Pastor Adeboye said:

"It’s only for seven days. We want to pray surprisingly for ourselves. I will tell you more details later but whatever is going on in Nigeria today is the fault of us Christians."

While explaining why Christians are the cause of Nigeria's predicaments, Pastor Adeboye used a bible analogy to explain why Christians should always seek the face of God and call upon his name.

He said Christians must pray fervently and that God will hear from heaven and heal the land from the plagues that have befallen it.

Pastor Adeboye said:

“The church is the only organisation in the world that is bold enough to say we are children of God. So, we are the people called by His name that is why they call us Christians. We are the ones to pray if we want our land to be healed.”

