Pastor Adeboye believes there are more pressing issues for the Nigerian government to solve than redesigning the naira note

The RCCG general overseer lamented the depreciation of the naira against foreign currencies, saying things don't make sense anymore

The CBN governor had earlier announced that it would be redesigning the N200, N500 and N1000 notes as requested by FG

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has criticised the move by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to redesign Nigeria's currency notes.

Speaking on Friday, November 4, during RCCG’s November holy ghost service at the church headquarters along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, the pastor said instead of finding ways to make things better for the masses, the government chose instead to make the naira more beautiful.

Pastor Adeboye spoke against the redesign of the naira note. Photo credit: PastorEAAdeboye

Source: Instagram

The cleric noted that things had deteriorated to the point where the naira was no longer worth the paper on which it was printed, The Cable reports.

In the video shared by Vanguard, Adeboye stated:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“You know what is going on in our country. It doesn’t even make sense anymore. Our naira now is not even worth the paper it is printed on.

“While people are hungry, trying to find enough money to buy bread to eat, our bosses are thinking of making the naira more beautiful, even if it can’t buy bread, at least, it will look beautiful."

The cleric added that the challenges in Nigeria are enough to give one hypertension.

“We have problems in the land now. Things seem to be getting funnier and funnier. If you don’t learn to laugh in Nigeria now, you will develop hypertension.”

Obaseki says move to redesign naira is political

Nigeria’s apex bank stunned the country on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, when it announced that it would embark on currency redesigning.

Legit.ng had reported that the governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, said the redesign is per the request of President Muhammadu Buhari, who embarked on a similar journey in 1984 as military head of state.

Since the announcement, a number of Nigerians have reacted to the move. As for Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, CBN's move to redesign the naira notes has no economic basis and is purely a political plan.

Source: Legit.ng