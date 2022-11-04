The governor of Kwara state, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Friday, November 4, appointed a well-known skit maker, Abdulgafar Ahmed Abiola (aka Cute Abiola) as one of his aides

Kwara - A famous skit maker, Abdulgafar Ahmed Abiola (aka Cute Abiola) has been appointed by the governor of Kwara, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, as a special assistant on creative industries.

In a statement released on Friday, November 4, by the chief press secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, the appointment takes effect immediately.

Cute Abiola is now the Kwara governor's aide (Photo: @followKWSG)

Source: Twitter

Abiola is a former Navy officer who reportedly resigned to concentrate on his skit-making business.

The new appointee is a household name in the skit industry and well known for his comic videos where he usually features as Lawyer Kunle.

The appointment was shared on the verified Twitter page of the Kwara state government on Friday.

See the tweet below:

Source: Legit.ng