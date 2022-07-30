Popular Instagram comedian, Cute Abiola, got his fans gushing after extending a romantic gesture to his wife, Khudra mosunmola

Cute Abiola gave Mosunmola a brand new ride, and the elated young lady couldn't; contain her joy over the new lovely gift

Videos of her appreciating the funnyman have emerged online, and Nigerians congratulated her for the latest addition

Ace comedian Cute Abiola took his love for his wife, Khudra mosunmola, a notch higher after she spoiled her with a brand new lovely gift.

The comedian gave Mosunmola a new Hyundai care and flaunted videos and photos of it on Instagram.

In one of the videos, an emotional Mosunmola wrapped herself around the funnyman in appreciation of the new beautiful gift as she gushed over her man.

She couldn't contain her joy as she moved to different parts of Cute Abiola Body to thank him for the gift and flooded her Instagram story channel with moments of the gift presentation.

Watch one of the videos below:

Nigerians react to Cute Abiola's gift to his wife

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Cute Abiola's car gift to his beloved wife, most of them congratulated her.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Joelilyofficial:

"This oppression don come too much oooo. Anyways, congratulations to her."

Seiilat:

"Congratulations to your wifey."

Fashiondoctor19:

"To all the wives expecting this, God go give una husbands money oooo."

Vivienne_fidelis:

"I think say una say dollar too high say no money, well, congratulations."

_Aniscooser

"This is great. The best feeling in the world is being loved back by the person you love. Beautiful."

