The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has congratulated Nigeran-born US military personnel, Amanda Azubuike on her promotion to the rank of Brigadier-General in the US Army.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Amanda's promotion was announced on Thursday, November 3 by the United States Army Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Antonio V. Munera via Twitter.

Amanda Azubuike is said to have coordinated different leadership positions in the US Army for 15 years as a communications specialist. Photo: @CG_ArmyROTC

Labour Party presidential hopeful Peter Obi took to his Twitter handle to congratulate Amanda.

He said:

"I congratulate the Nigerian-born Amanda Azubuike, who was recently promoted and decorated with a new rank of Brigadier General, a one-star General, in the United States (US.) Army.

"Her journey to the top bears witness to her belief that the United States of America is truly a land of opportunities. Such belief, confidence, and hope in our nation are part of the reasons why the New Nigeria will be anchored on the youths.

"We must build a nation where people's talents will match their opportunities in life, and their dreams for a better future will not be disappointed."

Orji Kalu hails Amanda

Similarly, former Abia State governor and serving lawmaker Senator Orji Uzor Kalu also took to his Twitter handle to congratulate Amanda.

He described Amanda's promotion in the US Army as an incredible success.

He wrote:

"Congratulations Amanda Azubuike on your latest elevation as Brigadier General in US Army. Congratulations on your incredible success! I always knew you could do it, and I'm incredibly proud of you."

