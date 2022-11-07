The chances of Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, in the 2023 election have received a boost ahead of others as 5 farmers' groups endorsed him

Tinubu received the endorsement after he met with different associations in the agricultural sector and revealed his plans to them

Tinubu, at the event, also appointed Atiku Bagudu, the chairman of the progressives governors' forum and governor of Kebbi state, to lead a committee that will draw a master plan for the agricultural sector

Minna, Niger state - Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate (APC), has promised reform in the agricultural industry's farming, fishing and livestock sector.

The presidential hopeful also vowed to ensure that the agricultural industry becomes the bedrock of Nigeria's new economy if elected as president in 2023.

Tinubu receives fresh endorsement from farmers' associations Photo Credit: APC Presidential Campaign Council

Who are those that have endorsed Tinubu?

Tinubu made the vows while meeting stakeholders in the sector in Minna, the Niger state capital, on Monday, November 7.

This was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng by the media group of the APC presidential campaign council and signed by Tunde Rahman, Tinubu's media aide.

According to the statement, crops, livestock farmers, and fishing communities endorsed the APC presidential flagbearer.

The groups that endorsed Tinubu included

All Farmers Association of Nigeria Maize Association of Nigeria Miyetti Allah Kautal Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria Federation of Agricultural Commodity Association of Nigeria

Tinubu makes fresh appointment

Tinubu also appointed the chairman of the Progressives Governors' Forum and Governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu, to head a committee that will map out the roadmap for the agricultural industry.

Bagudu will design the blueprint to help the Agricultural sector occupy its place of pride.

His statement reads in part:

“If Nigeria fully harnesses its agricultural potential, our exports will rise to the level such that we shall feed much of sub-Saharan Africa, allowing us to better balance our economy while fostering social tranquility, stronger consumer bases and political goodwill between us and other nations in the region and on the continent."

Source: Legit.ng