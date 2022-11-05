The wives of APC presidential candidate and his running mate, Oluremi Tinubu and Hajiya Fatima Shettima visited Bayelsa

The duo were in the south-south state to visit the victims of flood in their camps in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa

They also donated N50million and other relief materials to the victims to help them through this difficult phase

Yanagoa - Oluremi Tinubu, senator representing Lagos central senatorial district and wife of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has donated the sum of N50 million to flood victims in Bayelsa state.

The senator made the donation which included relief materials when she led the women’s wing of the APC presidential campaign council to visit the victims in their camps in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa.

Senator Remi Tinubu and Hajia Nana Shettima interacting with the displaced persons at their camp in Yenagoa. Photo credit: All Progressives Congress

Source: Facebook

Speaking while donating the items, she said a total of 1,000 persons will receive N50,000 each to recapitalise their small-scale businesses.

She said the visit is not political but rather to identify with them in the moment of need.

The Cable newspaper reports that the medical outreach was also organised for the victims across the camps.

Remi Tinubu arrives Bayelsa with Timipre Sylva

Leadership newspaper reports that Senator Tinubu was accompanied by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva.

Photos from the event also showed the wife of the minister, Alanyingi Sylva and wife of the APC vice presidential candidate, Hajia Nana Shettima with Senator Tinubu during the donations.

Nigerian states, households battle with massive flood

In recent weeks, floods have taken over major states in Nigeria, displacing homeowners and businesses.

The impact so far has been devastating and many have in recent days been rendered homeless in states like Jigawa, Anambra, Kogi, Bayelsa, Edo, Delta states and more.

Farmlands have also been affected by the unfortunate development, which experts say would affect the cost price of produce in the coming months.

Nigeria floods kill 500, displace 1.4 million people

Meanwhile, about 500 people have died in Nigeria's worst floods in a decade and 1.4 million others been displaced from their homes since the start of the rainy season, the federal government said.

Similarly, 45,249 houses were totally damaged while 70,566 hectares of farmlands were completely destroyed.

Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, a spokesperson in the ministry of humanitarian affairs and disaster management, made this known in a statement.

