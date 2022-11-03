The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) crisis in Ogun state took a new shape on Thursday as the umbrella party announced the expulsion of Ladi Adebutu, a former governorship aspirant of the party.

Adebutu was expelled along with four other party members over alleged manipulation of the delegates' list in the May 25, 2022, governorship primary.

The son of the popular Kensington Adebutu, popularly known as Baba Ijebu, was alleged to be part of those who manipulated the party's primary and flagrantly disobeyed court orders.

Source: Legit.ng