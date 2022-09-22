On Wednesday, major stakeholders of the opposition PDP pulled out of Atiku Abubakar's campaign council due to the rift between the flagbearer and Governor Nyesom Wike

As the call for the resignation of the national chairman of the party thickens, Bode George says If Atiku cannot unite the party, he cannot unite the country if given the opportunity in 2023

Meanwhile, in the buildup of the forthcoming general elections, the ruling APC is banking on the fallout of major stakeholders of the PDP, a game they are playing quite well in the polity

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has said that if members of the party cannot unify it at the moment, there is no guarantee that the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, can unify Nigeria when he becomes president, Daily Trust reported.

In the buildup of the 2023 general elections, George made this assertion while commenting on the crisis rocking the party during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

Bode George downplays Atiku's candidacy. Photo credit: PDP Governors in Action

Source: Facebook

Wike's loyalists pull out of Atiku's campaign train

On Wednesday, September 21, some members of Wike’s team vowed not to join Atiku campaign council until the party’s national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, resigns. But Atiku said he would not prevail on Ayu to step aside.

Reacting, George said:

“Our candidate has this onus; he said that he is a unifier. If we cannot unify our party at this small level, what is the guarantee that when he gets there he will be ready to unify this country. Otherwise you will be talking of constitution.”

Bode George speaks on the campaign council nomination

He stated that he was not consulted for the nomination of members from Lagos state into the campaign council.

The PDP chieftain added:

“Was I consulted for nomination from Lagos State? All the other people were they consulted? If you want to do it on your own, good luck to you. Those are the things that we notice and we now decided that if they don’t want to us to participate in the national campaign then we must go back to the public and let them know.”

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to Bode George's statement.

Sunday Ibritam wrote

"Pls has Mr Reno saw this headline.

"Mr unify."

Onabulu Bright said

"The God of the anointed one (Peter Obi) is causing more confusion & Fight in PDP & APC."

Adelabu Adeyinka Adegboye maintained

"The likes of Bode George has proved to be too hardened to unify. They will beg las las."

Abdullahi Ahmed Ibrahim noted

"Bode is not part of us."

Source: Legit.ng