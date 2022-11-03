The aggrieved governors of the PDP have maintained they won't vote or support Atiku Abubakar in the coming elections until their demands are met by the leadership of the PDP

Interestingly, this was not well received by some supporters of Atiku's camp in Oyo state as they have revealed their position on the matter

The PDP leaders in the southwestern state maintained that Makinde was only speaking for himself, but not for the generality of the party members, leaders and stakeholders

Some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state have opposed Governor Seyi Makinde following his declaration not to support the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

According to The Punch, they made their position known in Ibadan on Wednesday, November 2nd at the emergency meeting of the leaders of the party from the 33 local government areas of the state.

Oyo PDP leaders distances themselves from Makinde, declare support for Atiku. Photo credit: Atiku Media Office

Oyo PDP leaders declare support for Atiku, tells Makinde 'he's on his own'

They declared their support for Atiku, who Makinde and four other PDP governors are working against.

Makinde had on Saturday during a live radio programme said he and other aggrieved PDP governors would not work for the presidential candidate of the party for some reasons.

The five governors have not hidden their position and they had vowed not to work for Atiku except for the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu resigned from office for a southerner to occupy the office.

Makinde is speaking for himself, PDP leader says

One of the PDP leaders, a former minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Wole Oyelese, said Makinde was not speaking for the party in the state but speaking for himself.

He said PDP leaders would work and deliver the state for the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in 2023.

Oyelese said,

“A good politician will not speak like that. It doesn’t mean anything if Makinde says he will not work for Atiku. He is on his own! It is an empty threat! If he said we should not vote for Atiku, who are we voting for? We are too sophisticated for that in Oyo state. Makinde is a newcomer in Oyo State politics but we shall continue to work for our party.”

Makinde is also guilty, Oyo PDP leader says

Another PDP leader, Femi Babalola said the governor is also guilty of the points he raised against the presidential candidate of the PDP.

“He that comes to equity must come with clean hands. As an Engineer, I analyse issues. The first question I asked myself was is it good for a northerner to take over from a northerner?

“Another question is, is it good for an Ibadan man to take over from Ibadan man that spent eight years? So, for Makinde that benefited from such, why is he now antagonising another person? He didn’t see anything that is wrong in that but when it is Atiku, it is wrong,” he added.

Source: Legit.ng